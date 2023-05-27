Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Pirates - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 2:25 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners and Teoscar Hernandez (.351 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez has five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and seven walks while batting .232.
- Hernandez has reached base via a hit in 32 games this year (of 51 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- In 15.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Hernandez has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (33.3%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (11.8%).
- In 33.3% of his games this year (17 of 51), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.9%) he has scored more than once.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|15
|.235
|AVG
|.190
|.284
|OBP
|.227
|.407
|SLG
|.381
|6
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|7
|31/4
|K/BB
|23/1
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|24
|15 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (70.8%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (41.7%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.7%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (45.8%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Pirates have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.83).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 47 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Contreras (3-4) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.50 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 23-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.50), 59th in WHIP (1.420), and 64th in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers.
