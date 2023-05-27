Tom Murphy -- hitting .300 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Vince Velasquez on the mound, on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tom Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Tom Murphy At The Plate

  • Murphy is hitting .220 with six doubles, a home run and two walks.
  • Murphy has gotten at least one hit in 47.4% of his games this season (nine of 19), with more than one hit four times (21.1%).
  • He has homered in one of 19 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Murphy has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • In three of 19 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 5
.192 AVG .333
.222 OBP .333
.385 SLG .467
3 XBH 2
1 HR 0
2 RBI 0
11/1 K/BB 4/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
10 GP 9
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Pirates' 3.83 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up 47 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • Velasquez (4-3 with a 3.06 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his eighth of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday, May 4, the righty threw three innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
  • The 30-year-old has a 3.06 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .211 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.