Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Pirates - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 2:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Ty France (.283 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Roansy Contreras. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Ty France At The Plate
- France has an OPS of .747, fueled by an OBP of .341 and a team-best slugging percentage of .406 this season.
- France has had a hit in 34 of 50 games this year (68.0%), including multiple hits 13 times (26.0%).
- In four games this season, he has gone deep (8.0%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).
- In 16 games this season (32.0%), France has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (12.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 46.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 12.0%.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|14
|.313
|AVG
|.211
|.404
|OBP
|.286
|.488
|SLG
|.246
|10
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|4
|10/7
|K/BB
|11/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|24
|20 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (58.3%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.8%)
|15 (57.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|4 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|11 (42.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (20.8%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 47 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- The Pirates will send Contreras (3-4) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 23-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.50), 59th in WHIP (1.420), and 64th in K/9 (6.3).
