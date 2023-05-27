On Saturday, Ty France (.283 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Roansy Contreras. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras

Roansy Contreras TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

France has an OPS of .747, fueled by an OBP of .341 and a team-best slugging percentage of .406 this season.

France has had a hit in 34 of 50 games this year (68.0%), including multiple hits 13 times (26.0%).

In four games this season, he has gone deep (8.0%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).

In 16 games this season (32.0%), France has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (12.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 46.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 12.0%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 14 .313 AVG .211 .404 OBP .286 .488 SLG .246 10 XBH 2 2 HR 0 14 RBI 4 10/7 K/BB 11/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 24 20 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (58.3%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%) 15 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 4 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.8%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings