On Saturday, Ty France (.283 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Roansy Contreras. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

  • France has an OPS of .747, fueled by an OBP of .341 and a team-best slugging percentage of .406 this season.
  • France has had a hit in 34 of 50 games this year (68.0%), including multiple hits 13 times (26.0%).
  • In four games this season, he has gone deep (8.0%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 16 games this season (32.0%), France has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (12.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 46.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 12.0%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 14
.313 AVG .211
.404 OBP .286
.488 SLG .246
10 XBH 2
2 HR 0
14 RBI 4
10/7 K/BB 11/5
1 SB 0
Home Away
26 GP 24
20 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (58.3%)
8 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%)
15 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%)
4 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.8%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow 47 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • The Pirates will send Contreras (3-4) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 50 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 23-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.50), 59th in WHIP (1.420), and 64th in K/9 (6.3).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.