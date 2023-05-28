Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Phillies on May 28, 2023
Player props can be found for Ronald Acuna Jr. and Alec Bohm, among others, when the Atlanta Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
Braves vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Spencer Strider Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: -145)
Strider Stats
- The Braves will hand the ball to Spencer Strider (4-2) for his 11th start of the season.
- In 10 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.
- Strider will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.
- The 24-year-old's 3.12 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.040 WHIP ranks 13th, and 15.1 K/9 ranks first among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Strider Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 23
|6.0
|5
|4
|2
|11
|3
|at Rangers
|May. 17
|5.0
|6
|4
|4
|7
|3
|at Blue Jays
|May. 12
|6.2
|5
|2
|2
|12
|1
|vs. Orioles
|May. 6
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|10
|0
|at Mets
|May. 1
|5.0
|5
|4
|4
|8
|3
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 66 hits with 15 doubles, 11 home runs, 28 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.
- He's slashing .322/.407/.556 so far this year.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|May. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 26
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 25
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 44 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 37 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .227/.355/.505 slash line on the season.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|May. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 25
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Alec Bohm Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
Bohm Stats
- Bohm has 52 hits with nine doubles, six home runs, 15 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .269/.325/.409 so far this season.
- Bohm hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBI.
Bohm Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|May. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|May. 26
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|May. 25
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 24
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 23
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
