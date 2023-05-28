J.P. Crawford -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Luis Ortiz on the mound, on May 28 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Pirates.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

T-Mobile Park

Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz

Luis Ortiz TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 43 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .364.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 89th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 129th in slugging.

In 60.0% of his games this season (30 of 50), Crawford has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (24.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in three games this year (6.0%), leaving the park in 1.5% of his chances at the plate.

Crawford has picked up an RBI in 26.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

In 21 of 50 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 15 .286 AVG .196 .429 OBP .328 .339 SLG .353 3 XBH 6 0 HR 1 5 RBI 10 17/14 K/BB 10/10 0 SB 1 Home Away 26 GP 24 17 (65.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (54.2%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%) 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 2 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.2%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (29.2%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings