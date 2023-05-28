J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Pirates - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 3:26 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
J.P. Crawford -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Luis Ortiz on the mound, on May 28 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Pirates.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 43 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .364.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 89th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 129th in slugging.
- In 60.0% of his games this season (30 of 50), Crawford has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (24.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in three games this year (6.0%), leaving the park in 1.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Crawford has picked up an RBI in 26.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- In 21 of 50 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|15
|.286
|AVG
|.196
|.429
|OBP
|.328
|.339
|SLG
|.353
|3
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|10
|17/14
|K/BB
|10/10
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|24
|17 (65.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (54.2%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.8%)
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|2 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.2%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (29.2%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (47 total, 0.9 per game).
- Ortiz makes the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.02 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Monday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty threw 7 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In three games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 4.02 ERA and 4.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .297 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.