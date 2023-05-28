Jarred Kelenic, with a slugging percentage of .462 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Luis Ortiz on the hill, May 28 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Read More About This Game

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

  • Kelenic has 51 hits, which leads Seattle hitters this season, while batting .277 with 24 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 49th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 90th and he is 17th in slugging.
  • Kelenic has picked up a hit in 37 of 50 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.
  • He has hit a long ball in 10 games this season (20.0%), leaving the park in 5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Kelenic has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (40.0%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (8.0%).
  • In 19 of 50 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 15
.254 AVG .345
.299 OBP .410
.479 SLG .673
9 XBH 10
3 HR 4
10 RBI 7
22/4 K/BB 16/6
2 SB 3
26 GP 24
18 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (79.2%)
4 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%)
6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (54.2%)
4 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%)
9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (47 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Ortiz makes the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.02 ERA and eight strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Monday against the Texas Rangers, when he went 7 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.02, with 4.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .297 batting average against him.
