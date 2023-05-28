Jarred Kelenic, with a slugging percentage of .462 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Luis Ortiz on the hill, May 28 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz

Luis Ortiz TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jarred Kelenic? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic has 51 hits, which leads Seattle hitters this season, while batting .277 with 24 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 49th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 90th and he is 17th in slugging.

Kelenic has picked up a hit in 37 of 50 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.

He has hit a long ball in 10 games this season (20.0%), leaving the park in 5% of his trips to the dish.

Kelenic has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (40.0%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (8.0%).

In 19 of 50 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 15 .254 AVG .345 .299 OBP .410 .479 SLG .673 9 XBH 10 3 HR 4 10 RBI 7 22/4 K/BB 16/6 2 SB 3 Home Away 26 GP 24 18 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (79.2%) 4 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (54.2%) 4 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings