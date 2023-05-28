Sunday's game at T-Mobile Park has the Seattle Mariners (27-25) going head to head against the Pittsburgh Pirates (26-25) at 4:10 PM ET (on May 28). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Mariners, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Mariners will give the nod to Marco Gonzales (4-1) versus the Pirates and Luis Ortiz (1-2).

Mariners vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Over their last 10 games, the Mariners are 2-1-0 against the spread.

This season, the Mariners have won 21 out of the 36 games, or 58.3%, in which they've been favored.

Seattle is 17-13 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 236 (4.5 per game).

The Mariners have a 3.55 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule