Mariners vs. Pirates: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Seattle Mariners and Pittsburgh Pirates will meet on Sunday at T-Mobile Park, at 4:10 PM ET, with Julio Rodriguez and Andrew McCutchen among those expected to produce at the plate.
The Mariners are favored in this one, at -150, while the underdog Pirates have +125 odds to win. Seattle is the run-line favorite (-1.5). The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.
Mariners vs. Pirates Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Mariners
|-150
|+125
|8.5
|-115
|-105
|-1.5
|+135
|-160
Mariners Recent Betting Performance
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 5-1.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- The Mariners have two wins against the spread in their last three chances.
Mariners Betting Records & Stats
- The Mariners have compiled a 21-15 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 58.3% of those games).
- Seattle has a 14-8 record (winning 63.6% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Mariners' implied win probability is 60%.
- Seattle has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 24 times this season for a 24-27-1 record against the over/under.
- The Mariners have covered 50% of their games this season, going 3-3-0 against the spread.
Mariners Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|15-13
|12-12
|8-9
|19-15
|18-18
|9-6
