The Seattle Mariners and Pittsburgh Pirates will meet on Sunday at T-Mobile Park, at 4:10 PM ET, with Julio Rodriguez and Andrew McCutchen among those expected to produce at the plate.

The Mariners are favored in this one, at -150, while the underdog Pirates have +125 odds to win. Seattle is the run-line favorite (-1.5). The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Mariners vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -150 +125 8.5 -115 -105 -1.5 +135 -160

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 5-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Mariners have two wins against the spread in their last three chances.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have compiled a 21-15 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 58.3% of those games).

Seattle has a 14-8 record (winning 63.6% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Mariners' implied win probability is 60%.

Seattle has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 24 times this season for a 24-27-1 record against the over/under.

The Mariners have covered 50% of their games this season, going 3-3-0 against the spread.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-13 12-12 8-9 19-15 18-18 9-6

