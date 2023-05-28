The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds hit the field in the final game of a three-game series against Jose Caballero and the Seattle Mariners, on Sunday at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are 17th in MLB action with 57 total home runs.

Seattle is 22nd in MLB with a .385 slugging percentage.

The Mariners' .230 batting average ranks 25th in the majors.

Seattle has the No. 15 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.5 runs per game (236 total runs).

The Mariners' .310 on-base percentage is 23rd in MLB.

The Mariners' 9.6 strikeouts per game are the fourth-most in MLB.

The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Seattle's pitching staff ranks 11th in the majors.

Seattle's 3.55 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Mariners average MLB's best WHIP (1.148).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Marco Gonzales (4-1) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 5.68 ERA in 44 1/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Wednesday, the left-hander went six innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Gonzales has collected four quality starts this year.

Gonzales has pitched five or more innings in a game seven times this season entering this matchup.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 5/23/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Home Marco Gonzales Luis Medina 5/24/2023 Athletics W 6-1 Home Bryce Miller Austin Pruitt 5/25/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Home Logan Gilbert JP Sears 5/26/2023 Pirates L 11-6 Home George Kirby Mitch Keller 5/27/2023 Pirates W 5-0 Home Luis Castillo Vince Velásquez 5/28/2023 Pirates - Home Marco Gonzales Luis Ortiz 5/29/2023 Yankees - Home Bryce Miller Domingo Germán 5/30/2023 Yankees - Home Logan Gilbert Nestor Cortes Jr. 5/31/2023 Yankees - Home George Kirby Clarke Schmidt 6/2/2023 Rangers - Away Luis Castillo Andrew Heaney 6/3/2023 Rangers - Away Marco Gonzales Dane Dunning

