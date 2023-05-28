After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Taylor Trammell and the Seattle Mariners face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Luis Ortiz) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Taylor Trammell Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz

Luis Ortiz TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Taylor Trammell At The Plate

Trammell is batting .154 with three home runs and six walks.

Trammell has gotten a hit in six of 15 games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games this year, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.

Trammell has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this season (five of 15), with two or more RBI three times (20.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in five games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Taylor Trammell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 3 .111 AVG .250 .333 OBP .400 .111 SLG 1.000 0 XBH 2 0 HR 2 0 RBI 7 4/3 K/BB 3/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 6 GP 9 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings