The Seattle Mariners and Teoscar Hernandez (.297 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Luis Ortiz and the Pittsburgh Pirates at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

  • Hernandez is hitting .233 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and seven walks.
  • Hernandez has reached base via a hit in 33 games this year (of 52 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
  • In 15.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Hernandez has driven home a run in 18 games this year (34.6%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in 17 games this year (32.7%), including multiple runs in three games.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 15
.235 AVG .190
.284 OBP .227
.407 SLG .381
6 XBH 6
4 HR 3
9 RBI 7
31/4 K/BB 23/1
0 SB 1
Home Away
28 GP 24
16 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (70.8%)
6 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%)
7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%)
4 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.7%)
7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 47 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Ortiz gets the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.02 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Monday, the right-hander went 7 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In three games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 4.02 ERA and 4.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .297 to opposing hitters.
