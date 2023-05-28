Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Pirates - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 3:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Ty France (.525 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Seattle Mariners play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Ortiz. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Pirates.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Ty France At The Plate
- France leads Seattle with a slugging percentage of .421, fueled by 20 extra-base hits.
- France has recorded a hit in 35 of 51 games this year (68.6%), including 14 multi-hit games (27.5%).
- In 7.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- France has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 24 games this year (47.1%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|14
|.313
|AVG
|.211
|.404
|OBP
|.286
|.488
|SLG
|.246
|10
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|4
|10/7
|K/BB
|11/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|24
|21 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (58.3%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.8%)
|16 (59.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|12 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (20.8%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.85).
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (47 total, 0.9 per game).
- Ortiz (1-2 with a 4.02 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season.
- His last time out came on Monday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty went 7 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In three games this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.02 ERA and 4.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .297 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.