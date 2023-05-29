J.P. Crawford -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the mound, on May 29 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Pirates.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.365) this season, fueled by 44 hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 86th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 132nd in slugging.

Crawford has gotten a hit in 31 of 51 games this year (60.8%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (23.5%).

Looking at the 51 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (5.9%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

Crawford has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (25.5%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (11.8%).

He has scored in 43.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 15.7%.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 15 .286 AVG .196 .429 OBP .328 .339 SLG .353 3 XBH 6 0 HR 1 5 RBI 10 17/14 K/BB 10/10 0 SB 1 Home Away 27 GP 24 18 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (54.2%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%) 14 (51.9%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 2 (7.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.2%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (29.2%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings