The Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum included, match up versus the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Monday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Tatum, in his most recent game (May 27 win against the Heat) posted 31 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

If you'd like to place a bet on Tatum's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 31.5 30.1 29.3 Rebounds 10.5 8.8 11.1 Assists 5.5 4.6 5.6 PRA 47.5 43.5 46 PR 41.5 38.9 40.4 3PM 2.5 3.2 2.4



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 21.4% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 21.1 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 18.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.2 per game.

The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.

Conceding 109.8 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Heat are sixth in the NBA, conceding 41.9 rebounds per game.

The Heat allow 25.6 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat have allowed 13.1 makes per game, 28th in the league.

Jayson Tatum vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/27/2023 44 31 12 5 0 2 1 5/25/2023 41 21 8 11 1 0 2 5/23/2023 42 33 11 7 4 2 1 5/21/2023 33 14 10 2 1 0 2 5/19/2023 42 34 13 8 3 0 0 5/17/2023 41 30 7 1 1 1 0 1/24/2023 40 31 14 7 2 0 0 12/2/2022 41 14 12 3 0 0 0 11/30/2022 39 49 11 3 8 0 2 10/21/2022 37 29 5 4 2 2 1

