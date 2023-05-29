Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will hit the field against the Seattle Mariners and starter Bryce Miller on Monday. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.

The favored Mariners have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +110. Seattle is the favorite on the run line (-1.5 with +150 odds). The over/under for the contest is listed at 8 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mariners gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mariners vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -135 +110 8 +100 -120 -1.5 +150 -185

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 6-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Mariners have three wins against the spread in their last four chances.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have won 22 of the 37 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (59.5%).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, Seattle has gone 18-13 (58.1%).

The Mariners have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this contest.

Seattle has played in 53 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 25 times (25-27-1).

The Mariners have a 4-3-0 record ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-13 12-12 9-9 19-15 19-18 9-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.