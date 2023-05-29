Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners square off against Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees on Monday at 9:40 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are 17th in MLB action with 60 total home runs.

Seattle ranks 22nd in MLB with a .387 slugging percentage.

The Mariners' .229 batting average ranks 25th in the majors.

Seattle ranks 14th in runs scored with 242 (4.6 per game).

The Mariners' .309 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Mariners' 9.6 strikeouts per game are the fourth-most in MLB.

Seattle's pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle's 3.53 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.151).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.15 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 31 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander went six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.

Miller is looking to extend a fifth-game quality start streak in this outing.

Miller will look to go five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 6.2 frames per outing.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 5/24/2023 Athletics W 6-1 Home Bryce Miller Austin Pruitt 5/25/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Home Logan Gilbert JP Sears 5/26/2023 Pirates L 11-6 Home George Kirby Mitch Keller 5/27/2023 Pirates W 5-0 Home Luis Castillo Vince Velásquez 5/28/2023 Pirates W 6-3 Home Marco Gonzales Luis Ortiz 5/29/2023 Yankees - Home Bryce Miller Domingo Germán 5/30/2023 Yankees - Home Logan Gilbert Nestor Cortes Jr. 5/31/2023 Yankees - Home George Kirby Clarke Schmidt 6/2/2023 Rangers - Away Luis Castillo Jon Gray 6/3/2023 Rangers - Away Marco Gonzales Andrew Heaney 6/4/2023 Rangers - Away Bryce Miller Nathan Eovaldi

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.