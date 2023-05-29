In the series opener on Monday, May 29, Ty France and the Seattle Mariners (28-25) take on Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (32-23). The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners are listed as -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Yankees (+110). Seattle is favored on the run line (-1.5). The matchup's total is set at 7.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller - SEA (3-1, 1.15 ERA) vs Domingo German - NYY (2-3, 3.75 ERA)

Mariners vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 37 times this season and won 22, or 59.5%, of those games.

The Mariners have gone 18-13 (winning 58.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners went 6-1 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Yankees have been victorious in six, or 40%, of the 15 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Yankees have a win-loss record of 4-6 when favored by +110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Yankees have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Mariners vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+270) Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190) Ty France 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+230) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+220) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+230)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3500 14th 3rd Win AL West +750 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.