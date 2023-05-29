Taylor Trammell Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Yankees - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:23 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Taylor Trammell and the Seattle Mariners face the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Domingo German) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Pirates.
Taylor Trammell Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Explore More About This Game
Taylor Trammell At The Plate
- Trammell is hitting .150 with three home runs and six walks.
- Trammell has gotten a hit in six of 16 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- In 18.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 6.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Trammell has an RBI in five of 16 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in five games this year (31.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Taylor Trammell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|.111
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.400
|.111
|SLG
|1.000
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|2
|0
|RBI
|7
|4/3
|K/BB
|3/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (33.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (44.4%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.73).
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 60 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- German gets the start for the Yankees, his 10th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.75 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, May 16, the right-hander went three scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays without surrendering a hit.
- In nine games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.75, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .165 against him.
