Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Yankees - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:23 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners and Teoscar Hernandez (.324 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Domingo German and the New York Yankees at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is batting .233 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and seven walks.
- Hernandez has gotten a hit in 34 of 53 games this year (64.2%), with multiple hits on 13 occasions (24.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in eight games this year (15.1%), homering in 4.1% of his plate appearances.
- Hernandez has had at least one RBI in 34.0% of his games this season (18 of 53), with more than one RBI six times (11.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 17 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|15
|.235
|AVG
|.190
|.284
|OBP
|.227
|.407
|SLG
|.381
|6
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|7
|31/4
|K/BB
|23/1
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|24
|17 (58.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (70.8%)
|6 (20.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|7 (24.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (41.7%)
|4 (13.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.7%)
|7 (24.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (45.8%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.73 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 60 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- German makes the start for the Yankees, his 10th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.75 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday, May 16 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty threw three scoreless innings without giving up a hit.
- In nine games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.75 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .165 to his opponents.
