The Seattle Mariners and Teoscar Hernandez (.324 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Domingo German and the New York Yankees at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is batting .233 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and seven walks.

Hernandez has gotten a hit in 34 of 53 games this year (64.2%), with multiple hits on 13 occasions (24.5%).

He has hit a long ball in eight games this year (15.1%), homering in 4.1% of his plate appearances.

Hernandez has had at least one RBI in 34.0% of his games this season (18 of 53), with more than one RBI six times (11.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 17 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 15 .235 AVG .190 .284 OBP .227 .407 SLG .381 6 XBH 6 4 HR 3 9 RBI 7 31/4 K/BB 23/1 0 SB 1 Home Away 29 GP 24 17 (58.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (70.8%) 6 (20.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 7 (24.1%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%) 4 (13.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.7%) 7 (24.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

