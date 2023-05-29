The Seattle Mariners, including Ty France and his .475 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Domingo German and the New York Yankees at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Pirates.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

  • France leads Seattle with a slugging percentage of .410, fueled by 20 extra-base hits.
  • France has gotten a hit in 35 of 52 games this season (67.3%), with multiple hits on 14 occasions (26.9%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 7.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 52), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 17 games this year (32.7%), France has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (11.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 24 games this season (46.2%), including six multi-run games (11.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 14
.313 AVG .211
.404 OBP .286
.488 SLG .246
10 XBH 2
2 HR 0
14 RBI 4
10/7 K/BB 11/5
1 SB 0
Home Away
28 GP 24
21 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (58.3%)
9 (32.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%)
16 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%)
4 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
12 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.8%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Yankees' 3.73 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (60 total, 1.1 per game).
  • German (2-3 with a 3.75 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 10th of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday, May 16 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed three scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
  • In nine games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.75, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .165 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.