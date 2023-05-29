Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Yankees - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:23 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Ty France and his .475 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Domingo German and the New York Yankees at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Pirates.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Ty France At The Plate
- France leads Seattle with a slugging percentage of .410, fueled by 20 extra-base hits.
- France has gotten a hit in 35 of 52 games this season (67.3%), with multiple hits on 14 occasions (26.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 7.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 52), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 17 games this year (32.7%), France has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (11.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 24 games this season (46.2%), including six multi-run games (11.5%).
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|14
|.313
|AVG
|.211
|.404
|OBP
|.286
|.488
|SLG
|.246
|10
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|4
|10/7
|K/BB
|11/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|24
|21 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (58.3%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.8%)
|16 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|4 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|12 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (20.8%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.73 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (60 total, 1.1 per game).
- German (2-3 with a 3.75 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 10th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday, May 16 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed three scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
- In nine games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.75, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .165 against him.
