The Seattle Mariners and Cal Raleigh (.371 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. and the New York Yankees at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is hitting .232 with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks.

Raleigh has gotten at least one hit in 57.4% of his games this season (27 of 47), with multiple hits 10 times (21.3%).

Looking at the 47 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (12.8%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 14 games this year (29.8%), Raleigh has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (14.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 46.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.4%.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 14 .227 AVG .191 .261 OBP .345 .333 SLG .511 5 XBH 6 1 HR 4 9 RBI 9 20/3 K/BB 18/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 21 16 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%) 11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (52.4%) 2 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (19.0%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

