J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Yankees - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:23 AM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
J.P. Crawford -- with a slugging percentage of .442 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the New York Yankees, with Nestor Cortes Jr. on the hill, on May 30 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Yankees.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 45 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .361.
- He ranks 87th in batting average, 38th in on base percentage, and 135th in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.
- Crawford will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- In 32 of 52 games this year (61.5%) Crawford has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (23.1%).
- In 5.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25.0% of his games this season, Crawford has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (11.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 42.3% of his games this season (22 of 52), he has scored, and in eight of those games (15.4%) he has scored more than once.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|15
|.286
|AVG
|.196
|.429
|OBP
|.328
|.339
|SLG
|.353
|3
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|10
|17/14
|K/BB
|10/10
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|24
|19 (67.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (54.2%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.8%)
|14 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|2 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.2%)
|6 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (29.2%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (61 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cortes makes the start for the Yankees, his 11th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 5.30 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 5.30 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .255 to opposing hitters.
