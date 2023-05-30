On Tuesday, Jarred Kelenic (.282 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and five RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Nestor Cortes Jr.. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Yankees.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.

Nestor Cortes Jr. TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jarred Kelenic? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic leads Seattle with 54 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .524.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 39th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Kelenic has gotten a hit in 39 of 52 games this year (75.0%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (23.1%).

He has gone deep in 10 games this season (19.2%), homering in 4.8% of his chances at the plate.

Kelenic has had an RBI in 21 games this season (40.4%), including four multi-RBI outings (7.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 21 games this year (40.4%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 15 .254 AVG .345 .299 OBP .410 .479 SLG .673 9 XBH 10 3 HR 4 10 RBI 7 22/4 K/BB 16/6 2 SB 3 Home Away 28 GP 24 20 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (79.2%) 5 (17.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 8 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (54.2%) 4 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings