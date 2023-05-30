Mariners vs. Yankees: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners head into the second of a three-game series against Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
The Yankees have been listed as +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Mariners (-140). Seattle is favored on the run line (-1.5). The over/under is 7 runs for this game.
Mariners vs. Yankees Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Mariners
|-140
|+115
|7
|-115
|-105
|-1.5
|+150
|-185
Mariners Recent Betting Performance
- In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Mariners have a record of 6-2.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- The Mariners have three wins against the spread in their last five chances.
Mariners Betting Records & Stats
- The Mariners have won 57.9% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (22-16).
- When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, Seattle has a record of 15-10 (60%).
- The Mariners have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Seattle has had an over/under set by bookmakers 54 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 26 of those games (26-27-1).
- The Mariners have covered 50% of their games this season, going 4-4-0 against the spread.
Mariners Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|16-14
|12-12
|9-9
|19-16
|19-19
|9-6
