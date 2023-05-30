Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners head into the second of a three-game series against Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

The Yankees have been listed as +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Mariners (-140). Seattle is favored on the run line (-1.5). The over/under is 7 runs for this game.

Mariners vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -140 +115 7 -115 -105 -1.5 +150 -185

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Mariners have a record of 6-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Mariners have three wins against the spread in their last five chances.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have won 57.9% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (22-16).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, Seattle has a record of 15-10 (60%).

The Mariners have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Seattle has had an over/under set by bookmakers 54 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 26 of those games (26-27-1).

The Mariners have covered 50% of their games this season, going 4-4-0 against the spread.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-14 12-12 9-9 19-16 19-19 9-6

