Aaron Judge and Julio Rodriguez are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the New York Yankees and the Seattle Mariners play at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday (at 9:40 PM ET).

Mariners vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Gilbert Stats

The Mariners will hand the ball to Logan Gilbert (3-2) for his 11th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Gilbert has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 26-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 34th, .917 WHIP ranks second, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 13th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Gilbert Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Athletics May. 25 8.0 3 2 2 6 0 at Braves May. 20 6.0 4 2 2 9 1 at Tigers May. 14 5.2 6 3 3 4 1 vs. Rangers May. 8 6.2 3 2 2 10 1 at Athletics May. 3 6.0 3 2 2 6 2

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 53 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 17 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a .247/.311/.451 slash line so far this year.

Rodriguez hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .400 with four doubles, three home runs, three walks and 10 RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees May. 29 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Pirates May. 28 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Pirates May. 27 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 1 vs. Pirates May. 26 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Athletics May. 25 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

France Stats

Ty France has 53 hits with 15 doubles, five home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .259/.338/.405 so far this season.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees May. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates May. 28 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates May. 27 2-for-3 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Pirates May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics May. 25 2-for-4 3 2 2 8 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Judge Stats

Judge has 49 hits with 10 doubles, 17 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .302/.408/.679 so far this year.

Judge hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners May. 29 3-for-4 3 2 3 10 0 vs. Padres May. 28 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Padres May. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres May. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Orioles May. 25 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Torres Stats

Gleyber Torres has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 25 walks and 25 RBI (54 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.

He has a .265/.343/.446 slash line so far this year.

Torres brings a nine-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .310 with three home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners May. 29 2-for-6 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres May. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres May. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres May. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles May. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

