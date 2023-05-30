The Seattle Mariners (28-26) will look for continued production from a batter on a roll against the New York Yankees (33-23) on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park. Julio Rodriguez is on a two-game homer streak.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (3-2) to the mound, while Nestor Cortes Jr. (4-2) will take the ball for the Yankees.

Mariners vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (3-2, 3.60 ERA) vs Cortes - NYY (4-2, 5.30 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Gilbert

The Mariners' Gilbert (3-2) will make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw eight innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.60, a 6.9 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .917 in 10 games this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Gilbert has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nestor Cortes Jr.

The Yankees are sending Cortes (4-2) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 5.30 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 28-year-old has amassed a 5.30 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings during 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .255 to opposing hitters.

Cortes is looking to pick up his fourth quality start of the season.

Cortes is trying for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per start.

