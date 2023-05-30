Mariners vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 30
Tuesday's game that pits the Seattle Mariners (28-26) against the New York Yankees (33-23) at T-Mobile Park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Mariners. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on May 30.
The Mariners will give the nod to Logan Gilbert (3-2, 3.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Nestor Cortes Jr. (4-2, 5.30 ERA).
Mariners vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Mariners vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 5, Yankees 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Over 7 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Mariners have a record of 6-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- The Mariners have three wins against the spread in their last five chances.
- The Mariners have been favorites in 38 games this season and won 22 (57.9%) of those contests.
- Seattle has entered 32 games this season favored by -135 or more and is 18-14 in those contests.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Mariners.
- Seattle has scored 246 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.65).
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 25
|Athletics
|W 3-2
|Logan Gilbert vs JP Sears
|May 26
|Pirates
|L 11-6
|George Kirby vs Mitch Keller
|May 27
|Pirates
|W 5-0
|Luis Castillo vs Vince Velásquez
|May 28
|Pirates
|W 6-3
|Marco Gonzales vs Luis Ortiz
|May 29
|Yankees
|L 10-4
|Bryce Miller vs Domingo Germán
|May 30
|Yankees
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
|May 31
|Yankees
|-
|George Kirby vs Clarke Schmidt
|June 2
|@ Rangers
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Jon Gray
|June 3
|@ Rangers
|-
|Marco Gonzales vs Andrew Heaney
|June 4
|@ Rangers
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Nathan Eovaldi
|June 6
|@ Padres
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Joe Musgrove
