Tuesday's game that pits the Seattle Mariners (28-26) against the New York Yankees (33-23) at T-Mobile Park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Mariners. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on May 30.

The Mariners will give the nod to Logan Gilbert (3-2, 3.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Nestor Cortes Jr. (4-2, 5.30 ERA).

Mariners vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Mariners vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Mariners have a record of 6-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Mariners have three wins against the spread in their last five chances.

The Mariners have been favorites in 38 games this season and won 22 (57.9%) of those contests.

Seattle has entered 32 games this season favored by -135 or more and is 18-14 in those contests.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle has scored 246 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Mariners have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.65).

Mariners Schedule