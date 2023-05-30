The Seattle Storm (0-2) welcome in the New York Liberty (2-1) after Jewell Loyd racked up 30 points in the Storm's 95-91 loss to the Wings. The game airs on ESPN2 at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Storm vs. Liberty matchup.

Storm vs. Liberty Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Storm vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Storm Moneyline
DraftKings Liberty (-14.5) 161 -1250 +800 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Liberty (-14.5) 160.5 -1400 +800 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Liberty (-14.5) 161.5 -1250 +700 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Liberty (-15.5) 162.5 -1900 +620 Bet on this game with Tipico

Storm vs. Liberty Betting Trends

  • The Liberty went 13-12-0 ATS last season.
  • The Storm covered 17 times in 30 matchups with a spread last season.
  • Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times in Liberty games.
  • The Storm and their opponents combined to hit the over 17 out of 30 times last season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

