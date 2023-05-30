The Seattle Storm (0-2) welcome in the New York Liberty (2-1) after Jewell Loyd racked up 30 points in the Storm's 95-91 loss to the Wings. The game airs on ESPN2 at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Storm vs. Liberty matchup.

Storm vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Storm vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on different sportsbooks.

Storm vs. Liberty Betting Trends

The Liberty went 13-12-0 ATS last season.

The Storm covered 17 times in 30 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times in Liberty games.

The Storm and their opponents combined to hit the over 17 out of 30 times last season.

