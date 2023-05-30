Storm vs. Liberty: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:36 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Seattle Storm (0-2) welcome in the New York Liberty (2-1) after Jewell Loyd racked up 30 points in the Storm's 95-91 loss to the Wings. The game airs on ESPN2 at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Storm vs. Liberty matchup.
Storm vs. Liberty Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Storm vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Storm Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Liberty (-14.5)
|161
|-1250
|+800
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-14.5)
|160.5
|-1400
|+800
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-14.5)
|161.5
|-1250
|+700
|Tipico
|Liberty (-15.5)
|162.5
|-1900
|+620
Storm vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- The Liberty went 13-12-0 ATS last season.
- The Storm covered 17 times in 30 matchups with a spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times in Liberty games.
- The Storm and their opponents combined to hit the over 17 out of 30 times last season.
