How to Watch the Storm vs. Liberty Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:28 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Seattle Storm (0-2) host the New York Liberty (2-1) one game after Jewell Loyd went off for 30 points in the Storm's 95-91 loss to the Wings. This matchup airs on ESPN2 at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
Storm vs. Liberty Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Key Stats for Storm vs. Liberty
- Seattle scored an average of 82.5 points last year, just 0.5 more points than the 82 that New York gave up.
- When they scored more than 82 points last season, the Storm went 13-3.
- Seattle's 44.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.4 percentage points higher than New York allowed to its opponents (41.8%).
- The Storm compiled an 18-7 straight up record in games they shot higher than 41.8% from the field.
- Seattle knocked down 36.1% of its shots from beyond the arc, which was 2.5 percentage points higher than the 33.6% New York's opponents averaged last season.
- The Storm had a 13-7 record when the team hit more than 33.6% of their three-point attempts.
- New York and Seattle collected rebounds at approximately the same rate last season (34.3 and 33.6 boards per game, respectively).
