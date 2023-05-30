Tom Murphy Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Yankees - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:25 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tom Murphy -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the New York Yankees, with Nestor Cortes Jr. on the hill, on May 30 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Pirates.
Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Tom Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy has six doubles, a home run and three walks while batting .213.
- In 45.0% of his games this season (nine of 20), Murphy has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (20.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in one of 20 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- Murphy has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- In three of 20 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|.192
|AVG
|.333
|.222
|OBP
|.333
|.385
|SLG
|.467
|3
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|11/1
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|9
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.74 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (61 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cortes (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 11th start of the season. He has a 5.30 ERA in 54 1/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the left-hander tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.30, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .255 batting average against him.
