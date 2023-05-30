Tom Murphy -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the New York Yankees, with Nestor Cortes Jr. on the hill, on May 30 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Pirates.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Tom Murphy At The Plate

  • Murphy has six doubles, a home run and three walks while batting .213.
  • In 45.0% of his games this season (nine of 20), Murphy has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (20.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in one of 20 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Murphy has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • In three of 20 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 5
.192 AVG .333
.222 OBP .333
.385 SLG .467
3 XBH 2
1 HR 0
2 RBI 0
11/1 K/BB 4/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
11 GP 9
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Yankees' 3.74 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (61 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Cortes (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 11th start of the season. He has a 5.30 ERA in 54 1/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the left-hander tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.30, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .255 batting average against him.
