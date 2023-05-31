A.J. Pollock -- with a slugging percentage of .200 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on May 31 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Yankees.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

A.J. Pollock At The Plate

  • Pollock has three doubles, four home runs and nine walks while hitting .163.
  • Pollock has gotten at least one hit in 32.3% of his games this year (10 of 31), with multiple hits four times (12.9%).
  • He has homered in 9.7% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Pollock has had at least one RBI in 22.6% of his games this year (seven of 31), with two or more RBI three times (9.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in eight of 31 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 9
.095 AVG .217
.152 OBP .269
.286 SLG .522
4 XBH 3
2 HR 2
8 RBI 3
13/3 K/BB 5/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
16 GP 15
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
  • The Yankees have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (61 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 12th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.58 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 50 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
  • In 11 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.58, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .301 against him.
