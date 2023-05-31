A.J. Pollock Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Yankees - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:23 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
A.J. Pollock -- with a slugging percentage of .200 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on May 31 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Yankees.
A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
A.J. Pollock At The Plate
- Pollock has three doubles, four home runs and nine walks while hitting .163.
- Pollock has gotten at least one hit in 32.3% of his games this year (10 of 31), with multiple hits four times (12.9%).
- He has homered in 9.7% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his plate appearances.
- Pollock has had at least one RBI in 22.6% of his games this year (seven of 31), with two or more RBI three times (9.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in eight of 31 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|9
|.095
|AVG
|.217
|.152
|OBP
|.269
|.286
|SLG
|.522
|4
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|3
|13/3
|K/BB
|5/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (40.0%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (26.7%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (61 total, 1.1 per game).
- Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 12th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.58 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.58, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .301 against him.
