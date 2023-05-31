A.J. Pollock -- with a slugging percentage of .200 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on May 31 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Yankees.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on A.J. Pollock? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

A.J. Pollock At The Plate

Pollock has three doubles, four home runs and nine walks while hitting .163.

Pollock has gotten at least one hit in 32.3% of his games this year (10 of 31), with multiple hits four times (12.9%).

He has homered in 9.7% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his plate appearances.

Pollock has had at least one RBI in 22.6% of his games this year (seven of 31), with two or more RBI three times (9.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in eight of 31 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 9 .095 AVG .217 .152 OBP .269 .286 SLG .522 4 XBH 3 2 HR 2 8 RBI 3 13/3 K/BB 5/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 16 GP 15 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings