Cal Raleigh -- 1-for-2 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on May 31 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Yankees.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

  • Raleigh is hitting .235 with 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks.
  • In 58.3% of his 48 games this season, Raleigh has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (six of 48), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Raleigh has picked up an RBI in 29.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 45.8% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.3%.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 14
.227 AVG .191
.261 OBP .345
.333 SLG .511
5 XBH 6
1 HR 4
9 RBI 9
20/3 K/BB 18/11
0 SB 0
Home Away
27 GP 21
17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%)
6 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%)
11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (52.4%)
2 (7.4%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (19.0%)
9 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
  • The Yankees' 3.70 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 61 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
  • Schmidt gets the start for the Yankees, his 12th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.58 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.58, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .301 batting average against him.
