On Wednesday, Jarred Kelenic (on the back of going 2-for-4) and the Seattle Mariners face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Yankees.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

  • Kelenic leads Seattle in total hits (54) this season while batting .283 with 25 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 42nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 73rd and he is 20th in slugging.
  • In 75.0% of his 52 games this season, Kelenic has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
  • In 10 games this year, he has hit a home run (19.2%, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 40.4% of his games this year, Kelenic has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (7.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 21 games this season (40.4%), including multiple runs in five games.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 15
.254 AVG .345
.299 OBP .410
.479 SLG .673
9 XBH 10
3 HR 4
10 RBI 7
22/4 K/BB 16/6
2 SB 3
Home Away
28 GP 24
20 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (79.2%)
5 (17.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%)
8 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (54.2%)
4 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%)
10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees' 3.70 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (61 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 12th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.58 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty threw five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.58, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .301 against him.
