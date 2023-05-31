Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Yankees - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Jarred Kelenic (on the back of going 2-for-4) and the Seattle Mariners face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Yankees.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic leads Seattle in total hits (54) this season while batting .283 with 25 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 42nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 73rd and he is 20th in slugging.
- In 75.0% of his 52 games this season, Kelenic has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- In 10 games this year, he has hit a home run (19.2%, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish).
- In 40.4% of his games this year, Kelenic has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (7.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 21 games this season (40.4%), including multiple runs in five games.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|15
|.254
|AVG
|.345
|.299
|OBP
|.410
|.479
|SLG
|.673
|9
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|7
|22/4
|K/BB
|16/6
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|24
|20 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (79.2%)
|5 (17.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|8 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (54.2%)
|4 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (25.0%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (45.8%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.70 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (61 total, 1.1 per game).
- Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 12th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.58 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty threw five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.58, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .301 against him.
