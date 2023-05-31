Ty France and the Seattle Mariners will see Clarke Schmidt on the mound for the New York Yankees on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are 17th in MLB action with 61 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Seattle is 24th in MLB, slugging .384.

The Mariners have the fourth-worst batting average in the majors (.229).

Seattle is the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.5 runs per game (248 total).

The Mariners are 24th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .309.

Mariners hitters strike out 9.6 times per game, the 27th-most in MLB.

Seattle's pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle has the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.73).

The Mariners have the second-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.182).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

George Kirby (5-4 with a 3.43 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season.

In his last outing on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

Kirby has eight quality starts under his belt this year.

Kirby has pitched five or more innings in a game eight times this year heading into this outing.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 5/26/2023 Pirates L 11-6 Home George Kirby Mitch Keller 5/27/2023 Pirates W 5-0 Home Luis Castillo Vince Velásquez 5/28/2023 Pirates W 6-3 Home Marco Gonzales Luis Ortiz 5/29/2023 Yankees L 10-4 Home Bryce Miller Domingo Germán 5/30/2023 Yankees L 10-2 Home Logan Gilbert Nestor Cortes Jr. 5/31/2023 Yankees - Home George Kirby Clarke Schmidt 6/2/2023 Rangers - Away Luis Castillo Jon Gray 6/3/2023 Rangers - Away Marco Gonzales Andrew Heaney 6/4/2023 Rangers - Away Bryce Miller Nathan Eovaldi 6/6/2023 Padres - Away Logan Gilbert Joe Musgrove 6/7/2023 Padres - Away George Kirby Michael Wacha

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.