How to Watch the Mariners vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:10 PM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Ty France and the Seattle Mariners will see Clarke Schmidt on the mound for the New York Yankees on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners are 17th in MLB action with 61 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Seattle is 24th in MLB, slugging .384.
- The Mariners have the fourth-worst batting average in the majors (.229).
- Seattle is the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.5 runs per game (248 total).
- The Mariners are 24th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .309.
- Mariners hitters strike out 9.6 times per game, the 27th-most in MLB.
- Seattle's pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Seattle has the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.73).
- The Mariners have the second-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.182).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- George Kirby (5-4 with a 3.43 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Kirby has eight quality starts under his belt this year.
- Kirby has pitched five or more innings in a game eight times this year heading into this outing.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/26/2023
|Pirates
|L 11-6
|Home
|George Kirby
|Mitch Keller
|5/27/2023
|Pirates
|W 5-0
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Vince Velásquez
|5/28/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-3
|Home
|Marco Gonzales
|Luis Ortiz
|5/29/2023
|Yankees
|L 10-4
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Domingo Germán
|5/30/2023
|Yankees
|L 10-2
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|5/31/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/2/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Jon Gray
|6/3/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Marco Gonzales
|Andrew Heaney
|6/4/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Nathan Eovaldi
|6/6/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Joe Musgrove
|6/7/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Michael Wacha
