On Wednesday, May 31, Aaron Judge's New York Yankees (34-23) visit the Seattle Mariners (28-27) at T-Mobile Park, with a start time of 9:40 PM ET. The Yankees will be eyeing a series sweep.

The Mariners are the favorite in this one, at -140, while the underdog Yankees have +120 odds to win. The total is 7.5 runs for the game (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Mariners vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: George Kirby - SEA (5-4, 3.43 ERA) vs Clarke Schmidt - NYY (2-5, 5.58 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Mariners' matchup versus the Yankees but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Mariners (-140) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Mariners to beat the Yankees with those odds, and the Mariners emerge with the victory, you'd get back $17.14.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Julio Rodríguez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won 22 out of the 39 games, or 56.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Mariners have gone 15-10 (winning 60% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners played as the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they went 6-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Yankees have been underdogs in 17 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (47.1%) in those contests.

This season, the Yankees have been victorious four times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

In three games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Yankees had a record of 2-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Mariners vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ty France 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+250) Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185) Taylor Trammell 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+300) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+225) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+195)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Mariners, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3500 14th 3rd Win AL West +750 - 3rd

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.