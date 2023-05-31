You can find player prop bet odds for Ty France, Aaron Judge and others on the Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees before their matchup at 9:40 PM ET on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

France Stats

France has 56 hits with 16 doubles, five home runs, 16 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .267/.343/.414 so far this season.

France has recorded at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with three doubles, a walk and two RBI.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees May. 30 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Yankees May. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates May. 28 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates May. 27 2-for-3 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Pirates May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Rodríguez Stats

Julio Rodriguez has recorded 53 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashing .241/.304/.441 on the season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees May. 30 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees May. 29 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Pirates May. 28 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Pirates May. 27 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 1 vs. Pirates May. 26 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Judge Stats

Judge has 10 doubles, 18 home runs, 33 walks and 39 RBI (50 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He's slashing .303/.413/.691 so far this year.

Judge hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .421 with two doubles, four home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners May. 30 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Mariners May. 29 3-for-4 3 2 3 10 0 vs. Padres May. 28 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Padres May. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres May. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Torres Stats

Gleyber Torres has 56 hits with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 25 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .268/.345/.445 slash line so far this season.

Torres has picked up at least one hit in 10 straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .341 with three home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners May. 30 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Mariners May. 29 2-for-6 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres May. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres May. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres May. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

