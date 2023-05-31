The New York Yankees (34-23) will look for Gleyber Torres to extend a 10-game hitting streak against the Seattle Mariners (28-27), on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (5-4) to the mound, while Clarke Schmidt (2-5) will get the nod for the Yankees.

Mariners vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (5-4, 3.43 ERA) vs Schmidt - NYY (2-5, 5.58 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby

Kirby (5-4) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.43 and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .257 in 10 games this season.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

Kirby has started 10 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings eight times. He averages 6.3 innings per appearance.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt

Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 12th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.58 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The 27-year-old has a 5.58 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings during 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .301 to his opponents.

Schmidt has collected one quality start this year.

Schmidt is trying for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.5 frames per start.

