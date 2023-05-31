Wednesday's game that pits the New York Yankees (34-23) against the Seattle Mariners (28-27) at T-Mobile Park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Yankees. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on May 31.

The Mariners will give the ball to George Kirby (5-4, 3.43 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Clarke Schmidt (2-5, 5.58 ERA).

Mariners vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Yankees 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Mariners have a record of 3-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Mariners have won 22, or 56.4%, of the 39 games they've played as favorites this season.

Seattle has entered 25 games this season favored by -140 or more and is 15-10 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle has scored 248 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Mariners have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.73).

Mariners Schedule