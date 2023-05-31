Mariners vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 31
Wednesday's game that pits the New York Yankees (34-23) against the Seattle Mariners (28-27) at T-Mobile Park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Yankees. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on May 31.
The Mariners will give the ball to George Kirby (5-4, 3.43 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Clarke Schmidt (2-5, 5.58 ERA).
Mariners vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
Mariners vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Yankees 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- The Mariners have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.
- Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Mariners have a record of 3-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Mariners have won 22, or 56.4%, of the 39 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Seattle has entered 25 games this season favored by -140 or more and is 15-10 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Mariners.
- Seattle has scored 248 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.73).
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 26
|Pirates
|L 11-6
|George Kirby vs Mitch Keller
|May 27
|Pirates
|W 5-0
|Luis Castillo vs Vince Velásquez
|May 28
|Pirates
|W 6-3
|Marco Gonzales vs Luis Ortiz
|May 29
|Yankees
|L 10-4
|Bryce Miller vs Domingo Germán
|May 30
|Yankees
|L 10-2
|Logan Gilbert vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
|May 31
|Yankees
|-
|George Kirby vs Clarke Schmidt
|June 2
|@ Rangers
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Jon Gray
|June 3
|@ Rangers
|-
|Marco Gonzales vs Andrew Heaney
|June 4
|@ Rangers
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Nathan Eovaldi
|June 6
|@ Padres
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Joe Musgrove
|June 7
|@ Padres
|-
|George Kirby vs Michael Wacha
