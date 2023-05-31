The Seattle Mariners and Teoscar Hernandez (.316 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Yankees.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

  • Hernandez has seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs and eight walks while hitting .234.
  • Hernandez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .200.
  • Hernandez has picked up a hit in 65.5% of his 55 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.6% of those games.
  • He has homered in eight games this season (14.5%), homering in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 36.4% of his games this season, Hernandez has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (10.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 30.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.5%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 15
.235 AVG .190
.284 OBP .227
.407 SLG .381
6 XBH 6
4 HR 3
9 RBI 7
31/4 K/BB 23/1
0 SB 1
Home Away
31 GP 24
19 (61.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (70.8%)
6 (19.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%)
7 (22.6%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%)
4 (12.9%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.7%)
9 (29.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
  • The Yankees have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (61 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 12th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.58 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander went five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • In 11 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 5.58 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .301 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.