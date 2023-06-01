The Seattle Seahawks' over/under for 2023 is 8.5 wins, and they are -130 to secure the over.

Seahawks: Win Total Odds & Over/Under

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 8.5 -130 +110 56.5%

Seattle Betting Insights

Seattle put together a 7-10-0 ATS record last year.

A total of eight Seahawks games last season went over the point total.

Seattle averaged 351.5 yards per game on offense last season (13th in NFL), and it surrendered 361.7 yards per game (26th) on defense.

The Seahawks went 5-4 at home last season and 4-4 away from home.

Seattle went 6-5 as underdogs and 3-3 as favorites.

The Seahawks were 6-6 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC West.

Seahawks Impact Players

Last season Geno Smith recorded 4,282 passing yards (251.9 per game) while going 399-for-572 (69.8%) and throwing for 30 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. He added 366 rushing yards on 68 carries with one touchdown, averaging 21.5 yards per game.

A year ago Kenneth Walker III churned out 1,050 rushing yards (70.0 per game) and scored nine touchdowns.

D.K. Metcalf grabbed 90 passes for 1,048 yards last year while scoring six touchdowns. He was targeted 141 times, and averaged 61.6 receiving yards.

Last season, Uchenna Nwosu put up 9.5 sacks, 12.0 TFL and 66 tackles.

Last season, Tariq Woolen grabbed six interceptions and added 63 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 16 passes defended.

Seattle 2023 Strength of Schedule

Based on their opponents' combined win total last season, the Seahawks will be playing the 12th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness.

Seattle's schedule has nine games against teams that finished over .500 in 2022, which includes five versus teams with 12 or more wins and four against squads that collected fewer than six wins.

The Seahawks will go toe-to-toe with seven returning playoff teams and seven teams with negative playoff odds in 2023.

Seahawks Postseason Odds

Odds to Make the Playoffs: -120

-120 Odds to Win the NFC West: +200

+200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

