The Portland Trail Blazers (31-39) can't have serious championship aspirations this season, as they currently have +50000 odds to win the 2022-23 NBA title. Next up on their schedule is a matchup on Sunday, March 19 at home against the Los Angeles Clippers, tipping at 9:00 PM ET.

Find the latest NBA odds with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Trail Blazers NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +50000 20th Bet $100 to win $50000 To Make the Finals +25000 - Bet $100 to win $25000

Think the Trail Blazers can make a run this season? Put your picks to the test and bet with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Trail Blazers Standings Information

The Trail Blazers would not make the playoffs if the regular season ended today, as the No. 13 team in the Western Conference, 2.5 games behind the No. 10 Lakers.

Team Games Back 6 Dallas Mavericks 11.5 7 Golden State Warriors 11.5 8 Minnesota Timberwolves 12.5 9 Oklahoma City Thunder 13.0 10 Los Angeles Lakers 13.5 11 Utah Jazz 13.5 12 New Orleans Pelicans 14.0 13 Portland Trail Blazers 16.0 14 Houston Rockets 29.0 15 San Antonio Spurs 29.0

Trail Blazers Team Stats

This season, the Trail Blazers have put together a 31-39 record so far.

This year, the Trail Blazers are 17-17 at home with a 14-22 record on the road.

The Trail Blazers are 19-14 in games they were listed as favorites, and 12-25 in games they were listed as the underdog.

In one-possession games, the Trail Blazers are 7-6. And they are 11-12 in games decided by two possessions or less.

The Trail Blazers have registered three wins when favored by three or fewer points (3-8), and they have sported a 16-6 record in tilts when favored by 3.5 or more points.

While the Trail Blazers have taken home the win in two games this season when they were playing as underdogs by three or fewer points (2-8), they are 10-17 when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.

Trail Blazers Player Awards Odds

Most Valuable Player: Damian Lillard (+50000, fifth in NBA)

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Trail Blazers' Top Players

The leader in points and assists for the Trail Blazers is Damian Lillard, who scores 32.4 points and distributes 7.2 assists per game.

Jusuf Nurkic is Portland's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 9.1 boards in each contest while scoring 13.0 points per game.

Lillard leads the Trail Blazers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 4.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Matisse Thybulle is Portland's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Drew Eubanks leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.