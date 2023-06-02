Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rangers - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:25 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Cal Raleigh (on the back of going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh has 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks while hitting .235.
- Raleigh has recorded a hit in 29 of 49 games this season (59.2%), including 10 multi-hit games (20.4%).
- He has gone deep in 12.2% of his games in 2023 (six of 49), and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Raleigh has picked up an RBI in 30.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- In 44.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.1%).
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|.227
|AVG
|.191
|.261
|OBP
|.345
|.333
|SLG
|.511
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|9
|20/3
|K/BB
|18/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|21
|18 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (52.4%)
|6 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (19.0%)
|11 (39.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (52.4%)
|2 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (19.0%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (23.8%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.68 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, 0.9 per game).
- Gray (5-1 with a 2.81 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 11th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.81), 21st in WHIP (1.092), and 60th in K/9 (7.2).
