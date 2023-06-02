On Friday, Cal Raleigh (on the back of going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Jon Gray TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh has 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks while hitting .235.

Raleigh has recorded a hit in 29 of 49 games this season (59.2%), including 10 multi-hit games (20.4%).

He has gone deep in 12.2% of his games in 2023 (six of 49), and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Raleigh has picked up an RBI in 30.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

In 44.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.1%).

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 14 .227 AVG .191 .261 OBP .345 .333 SLG .511 5 XBH 6 1 HR 4 9 RBI 9 20/3 K/BB 18/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 21 18 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%) 6 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%) 11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (52.4%) 2 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (19.0%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

