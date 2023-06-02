On Friday, J.P. Crawford (.304 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford has 47 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .355.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 96th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 137th in the league in slugging.
  • Crawford will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 during his last games.
  • Crawford has gotten a hit in 34 of 54 games this year (63.0%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (22.2%).
  • Looking at the 54 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (5.6%), and in 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Crawford has driven home a run in 13 games this year (24.1%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 22 games this year (40.7%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 15
.286 AVG .196
.429 OBP .328
.339 SLG .353
3 XBH 6
0 HR 1
5 RBI 10
17/14 K/BB 10/10
0 SB 1
Home Away
30 GP 24
21 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (54.2%)
7 (23.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%)
14 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%)
2 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.2%)
6 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (29.2%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.68).
  • Rangers pitchers combine to give up 52 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
  • Gray (5-1 with a 2.81 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 11th of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 31-year-old's 2.81 ERA ranks 14th, 1.092 WHIP ranks 21st, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 60th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.