The Seattle Mariners and Jarred Kelenic (.447 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic has 54 hits, which is tops among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .277 with 25 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 84th, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.

Kelenic has reached base via a hit in 39 games this year (of 53 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

In 10 games this season, he has gone deep (18.9%, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish).

Kelenic has driven in a run in 21 games this season (39.6%), including four games with more than one RBI (7.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 39.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.4%.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 15 .254 AVG .345 .299 OBP .410 .479 SLG .673 9 XBH 10 3 HR 4 10 RBI 7 22/4 K/BB 16/6 2 SB 3 Home Away 29 GP 24 20 (69.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (79.2%) 5 (17.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (54.2%) 4 (13.8%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%) 10 (34.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings