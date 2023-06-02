Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rangers - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:25 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners and Jarred Kelenic (.447 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jarred Kelenic? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic has 54 hits, which is tops among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .277 with 25 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 84th, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.
- Kelenic has reached base via a hit in 39 games this year (of 53 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- In 10 games this season, he has gone deep (18.9%, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Kelenic has driven in a run in 21 games this season (39.6%), including four games with more than one RBI (7.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 39.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.4%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|15
|.254
|AVG
|.345
|.299
|OBP
|.410
|.479
|SLG
|.673
|9
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|7
|22/4
|K/BB
|16/6
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|24
|20 (69.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (79.2%)
|5 (17.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (54.2%)
|4 (13.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (25.0%)
|10 (34.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (45.8%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.68 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Rangers will send Gray (5-1) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.81 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 31-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.81), 21st in WHIP (1.092), and 60th in K/9 (7.2) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.