Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rangers - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:25 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Kolten Wong (.161 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Yankees.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Discover More About This Game
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .157 with three doubles and 11 walks.
- Wong has had a hit in 12 of 35 games this year (34.3%), including multiple hits four times (11.4%).
- In 35 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- In five games this season (14.3%), Wong has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In nine games this season (25.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|11
|.163
|AVG
|.231
|.294
|OBP
|.279
|.186
|SLG
|.256
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|4
|11/5
|K/BB
|9/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|15
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (46.7%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|8 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (6.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.68).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 52 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Gray makes the start for the Rangers, his 11th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.81 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 31-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.81), 21st in WHIP (1.092), and 60th in K/9 (7.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
