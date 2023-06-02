The Seattle Mariners, including Kolten Wong (.161 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Yankees.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .157 with three doubles and 11 walks.

Wong has had a hit in 12 of 35 games this year (34.3%), including multiple hits four times (11.4%).

In 35 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

In five games this season (14.3%), Wong has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In nine games this season (25.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 11 .163 AVG .231 .294 OBP .279 .186 SLG .256 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 4 RBI 4 11/5 K/BB 9/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 15 5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 8 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (6.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings