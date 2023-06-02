Friday's contest features the Texas Rangers (35-20) and the Seattle Mariners (29-27) squaring off at Globe Life Field (on June 2) at 8:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 win for the Rangers, who is slightly favored based on our model.

The Mariners will give the ball to Luis Castillo (4-2, 2.69 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Jon Gray (5-1, 2.81 ERA).

Mariners vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Mariners vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Mariners 3.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Mariners have won three of their last seven games against the spread.

This season, the Mariners have been favored 40 times and won 23, or 57.5%, of those games.

This season Seattle has won 23 of its 40 games, or 57.5%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 53.5% chance to win.

Seattle ranks 19th in the majors with 249 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.66).

Mariners Schedule