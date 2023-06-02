The Seattle Mariners visit the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Friday at 8:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Julio Rodriguez, Marcus Semien and others in this game.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Mariners vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Castillo Stats

Luis Castillo (4-2) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 12th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Castillo will look to finish five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 30-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.69), sixth in WHIP (.990), and 10th in K/9 (10.7).

Castillo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Pirates May. 27 6.0 1 0 0 10 2 vs. Athletics May. 22 6.0 4 0 0 8 2 at Red Sox May. 16 5.0 6 7 5 6 2 vs. Rangers May. 10 5.0 8 3 3 9 0 vs. Astros May. 5 7.0 5 4 4 5 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Luis Castillo's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 17 walks and 31 RBI (55 total hits). He has stolen 10 bases.

He has a .246/.307/.442 slash line so far this year.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees May. 31 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Yankees May. 30 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees May. 29 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Pirates May. 28 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Pirates May. 27 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 1

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

France Stats

Ty France has put up 56 hits with 16 doubles, five home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .262/.338/.407 on the year.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees May. 30 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Yankees May. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates May. 28 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates May. 27 2-for-3 1 0 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Julio Rodríguez, Ty France or other Mariners players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Semien Stats

Semien has 67 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 26 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a slash line of .295/.366/.485 so far this year.

Semien will look for his 21st straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .279 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and nine RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers May. 31 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Tigers May. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Tigers May. 29 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 at Orioles May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Orioles May. 27 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has nine doubles, 14 home runs, 19 walks and 49 RBI (53 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He's slashed .257/.319/.505 so far this year.

Garcia has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double and a walk.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers May. 31 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Tigers May. 30 4-for-5 3 0 0 4 1 at Tigers May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.