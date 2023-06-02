Mariners vs. Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 2
The Texas Rangers (35-20) will look to Marcus Semien, riding a 20-game hitting streak, against the Seattle Mariners (29-27) at 8:05 PM ET on Friday, at Globe Life Field.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Luis Castillo (4-2) to the mound, while Jon Gray (5-1) will get the nod for the Rangers.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM
Mariners vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (4-2, 2.69 ERA) vs Gray - TEX (5-1, 2.81 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo
- The Mariners will hand the ball to Castillo (4-2) for his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on one hit in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- The 30-year-old has pitched to a 2.69 ERA this season with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.1 walks per nine across 11 games.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Castillo has pitched five or more innings in 11 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Luis Castillo vs. Rangers
- The Rangers have scored 346 runs this season, which ranks first in MLB. They are batting .272 for the campaign with 71 home runs, ninth in the league.
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Rangers in one game, and they have gone 8-for-23 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI over five innings.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray
- Gray (5-1) takes the mound first for the Rangers in his 11th start of the season. He has a 2.81 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.81, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .215 against him.
- Gray is looking to secure his sixth quality start of the season in this outing.
- Gray will look to pitch five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old's 2.81 ERA ranks 14th, 1.092 WHIP ranks 21st, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 60th.
Jon Gray vs. Mariners
- He will face a Mariners offense that ranks 19th in the league with 249 total runs scored while batting .228 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .381 slugging percentage (26th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 61 home runs (18th in the league).
- Gray has a 1.29 ERA and a 0.571 WHIP against the Mariners this season in seven innings pitched, allowing a .167 batting average over one appearance.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.