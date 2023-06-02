The Texas Rangers (35-20) will look to Marcus Semien, riding a 20-game hitting streak, against the Seattle Mariners (29-27) at 8:05 PM ET on Friday, at Globe Life Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Luis Castillo (4-2) to the mound, while Jon Gray (5-1) will get the nod for the Rangers.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Mariners vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (4-2, 2.69 ERA) vs Gray - TEX (5-1, 2.81 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo

The Mariners will hand the ball to Castillo (4-2) for his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on one hit in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 30-year-old has pitched to a 2.69 ERA this season with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.1 walks per nine across 11 games.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Castillo has pitched five or more innings in 11 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Luis Castillo vs. Rangers

The Rangers have scored 346 runs this season, which ranks first in MLB. They are batting .272 for the campaign with 71 home runs, ninth in the league.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Rangers in one game, and they have gone 8-for-23 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI over five innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray

Gray (5-1) takes the mound first for the Rangers in his 11th start of the season. He has a 2.81 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.

The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.81, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .215 against him.

Gray is looking to secure his sixth quality start of the season in this outing.

Gray will look to pitch five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old's 2.81 ERA ranks 14th, 1.092 WHIP ranks 21st, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 60th.

Jon Gray vs. Mariners

He will face a Mariners offense that ranks 19th in the league with 249 total runs scored while batting .228 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .381 slugging percentage (26th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 61 home runs (18th in the league).

Gray has a 1.29 ERA and a 0.571 WHIP against the Mariners this season in seven innings pitched, allowing a .167 batting average over one appearance.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.