Mike Ford plays for the first time this season when the Seattle Mariners face the Texas Rangers and Jon Gray at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Mike Ford At The Plate (2022)

  • Ford hit .206 with five doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.
  • Ford reached base via a hit in 18 of 49 games last season (36.7%), including multiple hits in 16.3% of those games (eight of them).
  • He hit a long ball in 6.1% of his games last year (three of 49), and 2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In eight of 49 games last year (16.3%), Ford drove in a run, including two games with two or more RBIs.
  • He crossed home in eight of 49 games a year ago (16.3%), including one multi-run game.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
15 GP 32
.213 AVG .202
.315 OBP .295
.426 SLG .250
4 XBH 4
3 HR 0
5 RBI 5
14/7 K/BB 26/10
0 SB 0
Home Away
17 GP 32
7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (34.4%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (15.6%)
6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (6.3%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (12.5%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Rangers pitching staff was 21st in MLB last season with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers had a 4.22 team ERA that ranked 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers gave up 169 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 12th in baseball.
  • Gray (5-1 with a 2.81 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 11th of the season.
  • The right-hander's last appearance came on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.81), 21st in WHIP (1.092), and 60th in K/9 (7.2).
