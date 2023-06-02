The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (.179 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is hitting .230 with seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs and eight walks.

Hernandez has had a hit in 36 of 56 games this year (64.3%), including multiple hits 13 times (23.2%).

In 14.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 35.7% of his games this season, Hernandez has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (10.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 17 times this season (30.4%), including three games with multiple runs (5.4%).

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 15 .235 AVG .190 .284 OBP .227 .407 SLG .381 6 XBH 6 4 HR 3 9 RBI 7 31/4 K/BB 23/1 0 SB 1 Home Away 32 GP 24 19 (59.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (70.8%) 6 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 7 (21.9%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%) 4 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.7%) 9 (28.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

