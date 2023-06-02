Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rangers - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:25 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (.179 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is hitting .230 with seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs and eight walks.
- Hernandez has had a hit in 36 of 56 games this year (64.3%), including multiple hits 13 times (23.2%).
- In 14.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 35.7% of his games this season, Hernandez has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (10.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 17 times this season (30.4%), including three games with multiple runs (5.4%).
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|15
|.235
|AVG
|.190
|.284
|OBP
|.227
|.407
|SLG
|.381
|6
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|7
|31/4
|K/BB
|23/1
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|24
|19 (59.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (70.8%)
|6 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|7 (21.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (41.7%)
|4 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.7%)
|9 (28.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (45.8%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.68).
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Rangers will send Gray (5-1) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.81 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 31-year-old's 2.81 ERA ranks 14th, 1.092 WHIP ranks 21st, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 60th among qualifying pitchers this season.
