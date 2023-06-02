The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (.179 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

  • Hernandez is hitting .230 with seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs and eight walks.
  • Hernandez has had a hit in 36 of 56 games this year (64.3%), including multiple hits 13 times (23.2%).
  • In 14.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 35.7% of his games this season, Hernandez has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (10.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 17 times this season (30.4%), including three games with multiple runs (5.4%).

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 15
.235 AVG .190
.284 OBP .227
.407 SLG .381
6 XBH 6
4 HR 3
9 RBI 7
31/4 K/BB 23/1
0 SB 1
Home Away
32 GP 24
19 (59.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (70.8%)
6 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%)
7 (21.9%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%)
4 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.7%)
9 (28.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Rangers have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.68).
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Rangers will send Gray (5-1) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.81 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 31-year-old's 2.81 ERA ranks 14th, 1.092 WHIP ranks 21st, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 60th among qualifying pitchers this season.
